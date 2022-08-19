Tamil Nadu Health Minister inaugurates polyclinic services at UPHC in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, along with Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy, inaugurated polyclinic services at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Anna Nagar here on Friday.

Health Secretary P. Senthil Kumar, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam and Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar were present.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister said polyclinic services were extended to 32 Urban Primary Health Centres in municipalities and corporations, including Chennai, at a cost of ₹4.80 crore each.

The facilities inaugurated at Anna Nagar UPHC would be open from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., said a press release.

General medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology and rheumatology, dermatology, dentistry and psychiatry services would be available from Monday to Saturday respectively, the release added.

The Minister said more than nine lakh people were expected to benefit from these polyclinic services.

Later, Mr. Subramanian handed over ‘Clean and Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Market’ certificate, issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, to Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan. The certificate was awarded to the first Uzhavar Sandhai of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, at Anna Nagar nearly 20 years ago.

MLAs G. Thalapathi, M. Boominathan and Venkatesan, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar were present.