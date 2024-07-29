Tamil Nadu has lost its relevance in spiritual matters due to politics, says Governor

“Political parties in Tamil Nadu, by misinterpreting the cultural values, have distorted the rich spiritual status the State once enjoyed,” said Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Speaking at the Founder’s Day celebration of Thiagarajar College here on Monday, he said Tamil Nadu was the birthplace of Bhakti movement. It is from here the idea was taken to other places of the country. Due to politics, history was misinterpreted and lessons on those topics taught to students were watered down. “They changed the curriculum and subjects due to which many among the younger generation think of places such as Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple as mere tourist spots,” Mr. Ravi said.

Citing an incident which happened in 1821 in Madras Presidency, he said the then Governor surveyed the status of education in the area through 16 Collectors and the findings were revealing. “I was astonished to learn from the archives of the survey that one of the books prescribed to the students was ‘Thiruvasagam.’ It was during the colonial period in the country that English language took over the indigenous syllabus. The British killed the native institutions by imposing huge taxes on them,” he said.

“Bhakti movement, which was the ancient philosophy of Sanatana Dharma, was born on this land through Nayanars and Alwars who were instrumental in composing spiritual poetry such as Thirumuraigal and Nalaiyira divya prabandham,” he said.

Appreciating the college administration for conducting competitions like Thiruvasagam recitation, he said it would pave way for rekindling the cultural sentiments of the society and would bring back the spiritual values in the minds and hearts of school children.

Saying ‘dharma’ was not bound in rituals but practised in showing respect to elders, parents, teachers, etc., he said children must be taught to cultivate moral values from a very young age.

“Institutions like Thiagarajar college played a huge role in nation building. The growth of the college was synonymous with the growth of the country following its independence. Only because of a few good people, educational institutions such as Alagappa university, Annamalai university and Thiagarajar College were founded to educate thousands.

He handed over ‘Urai Isai Arasi,’ award to Sarada Nambi Arooran, former Commissioner of Right to Information Act and a renowned Tamil scholar.

He also awarded students who won Karumuttu T. Kannan Thiruvasagam reciting competition.

College secretary K. Hari Thiagarajan said the competition was organised to honour his grandfather and father who were well-versed in Thiruvasagam. “To take Thiruvasagam to more people, we have constituted Prof So. So. Mee. Sundaram Thiruvasaga Endowment to conduct similar competitions in the coming years,” he said.