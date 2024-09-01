GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu has got seven times more budgetary allocation for railway works in 2024-25 compared to 2009-2014: Union Minister

Published - September 01, 2024 01:03 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna greeting passengers at the launch of the Vande Bharat train service between Madurai and Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna greeting passengers at the launch of the Vande Bharat train service between Madurai and Bengaluru | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

 

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna flagged off the Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express in Madurai on Saturday.

With this, the Madurai Division has three Vande Bharat Express trains. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Somanna pointed out that the Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express would be the fastest train between the two cities, and travel 596 km (via Tiruchi, Karur, and Salem) in eight hours.

Of the Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off on Saturday, Mr. Modi has given two premium trains to Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that the Railways had witnessed an accelerated growth under the Modi government.

While Tamil Nadu got an average budgetary allocation of ₹875 crore between 2009 and 2014, the Union government has allotted ₹6,362 crore – seven times the previous allocation – for 2024-25.

Electrification and station development were being taken up in a big manner, he said. While only 504 km of the tracks were electrified in Tamil Nadu between 2009 and 2014, a total of 4,150 km was electrified in the last 10 years. Twenty-two railway projects were being taken up a cost of ₹3,346 crore, and 62 stations in the State were getting additional facilities under the Amrit Bharat scheme, he added.

MP’s appeal

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan, who was present at the event, appealed to the Minister to make the Koodal Nagar station the second terminal for Madurai.

A new freight line, bypassing Madurai, between Sholavandan, Chekkanoorani and Sivarakottai, should be laid for decongestion of rail traffic, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.