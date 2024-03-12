ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu has become a hotbed of drug trafficking, says AIADMK

March 12, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The DMK is not worried about the health of people, but interested only in amassing wealth at any cost, says senior AIADMK leader while leading a protest in Dindigul against the State government

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 12/03/2024: AIADMK party men led by former minister C. Srinivasan staging a human chain agitation near the Head post Office in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, 12 March 2024, condemning the state government in the drugs trafficking issue. Photo: Karthikeyan G/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Silencing the police machinery has resulted in drugs and narcotic substances flooding the State in the last two years and the DMK should be punished for such an act, said senior AIADMK leader and MLA Dindigul C Sreenivasan here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a human chain formed near the Head Post Office in Dindigul, he said that the confession of Jaffar Sadiq, a key accused and brain behind huge smuggling of drugs with the nexus of international drug mafia, has showed that the DMK was not worried about the health of the people, but interested only in amassing wealth at any cost.

Sadiq’s confessions reveal that neither the DMK nor the police had bothered to even verify the antecedents of such people. The DMK’s high command cannot escape from this and they should explain to the people about their connections with the suspect and the ill-gotten wealth accumulated through the deals, Mr. Sreenivasan said.

The AIADMK cadres had organised similar demonstrations in Begampur and Nagal Nagar in Dindigul, Palani, Natham and other places in the district.

Natham

In Natham, former minister Natham R. Viswanathan led the protest. He demanded Mr. Stalin to answer to the public without hiding or diverting the issue as it involved the lives of the youth, who had easy access to the drugs ever since the DMK came to power.

The public, he said, would not tolerate or remain mute spectators to drug trafficking and the nexus between DMK’s leaders and the drug mafia. The DMK would be shown doors in the ensuing Lok Sabha election, he said.

