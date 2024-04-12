Tamil Nadu has always been a source of inspiration for secularism, says Sitaram Yechury

April 12, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Thanking the voters in Tamil Nadu for giving their full support in 2019 general elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that in 2024 elections too, the people should give an absolute mandate of 40 out of 40 including Puducherry by voting for the candidates contesting on the DMK front here on Friday.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting for N. Sachidanandam, the CPI (M) candidate from Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, he said that the people from Tamil Nadu have always been a source of inspiration to the political parties with secular credentials such as the DMK. The support from the people here this election should reverberate across the nation so that the INDIA bloc could sweep and defeat the BJP and its allies.

In the last 10 years, the BJP had indulged in systematic destruction of all the independent institutions established under the Constitution. Never in the history, such destruction had happened. Time has come to stop the fascist forces such as the BJP and the RSS.

The Communist leader said that in every single action of the BJP, there had been destruction to the democratic fabric. The very fact that over 150 MPs were suspended in the Parliament was unheard of. Such autocratic ways of the BJP had to be stopped and elected representatives should be allowed to air their views and opinion in public forums.

At a time when there were delays in judiciary due to shortage of judicial officers, the BJP refused to cooperate for the simple reason that the names recommended were not acceptable to them. Central enforcement agencies like the ED, CBI and among others had become tools of the BJP.

To put an end to all this menace, the country had to be saved first. Towards achieving this goal, an alternative secular government alone would restore the lost sheen, he said and added that the people would cooperate in this mission.

Terming India as a nation known as secular, with many languages, States, religion, caste and among others, he said that the BJP wants to change it as one nation, one language. This cannot be allowed and the secular parties have come together in the larger interest of protecting the Constitution.

He also recalled the role played by the Communist leaders such as Balasubramanian, N Varadharajan in protecting the welfare of the working class from Dindigul. He also appreciated the people for giving opportunity to Balabharathi, to serve as an MLA in the TN Legislative Assembly and assured that Mr Sachidanandam too would be accessible and play his part sincerely as a parliamentarian in the Lok Sabha.

DMK senior leader I Periasamy and other alliance party representatives from the INDIA bloc also spoke.