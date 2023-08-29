Tamil Nadu has a good educational system, says JNU vice-chancellor

August 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu has an egalitarian environment and a very good educational system, said Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit here on Monday.

Speaking at the two-day seminar on “Vallalar - 200” organised by the Sakitya Akademi and the Department of Tamil, Thiagarajar College she said that in different periods, from time immemorial, Tamil language has been popular. Saints like Vallalar had contributed not only towards language, literature and culture, but also on the need for unity and oneness. Such was the commitment by the stalwarts.

Ms. Santishree said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had contributed ₹5 crore as corpus fund towards the Tamil Chair in JNU last year and also another ₹5 crore this year. “We in JNU, conducted many events towards propagation of the language through the Special Centre for Tamil, since 2007,” she added.

Hailing Sakitya Akademi for taking sustained efforts in promoting literature and language through seminars, she said that it was a good opportunity for the present generation to learn and equip themselves on Vallalar, who was a spiritual leader, poet, healer et al. The poet had left an indelible mark that the legacy should spread.

Presiding over the seminar, College Secretary K Thiagarajan said that students from the Tamil Department should go in-depth into the teachings of Vallalar and conduct research. The saint, who was well known among the literary world with his nuances, also played a pivotal role in poverty alleviation and called for feeding the poor and needy. The most noble - annadhanam - had a significant meaning among the mankind after Vallalar took to the masses.

Dinamani editor K. Vaithianathan delivered the keynote address. Tamil critic and professor G Gnanasambandan felicitated. Sakitya Akademi secretary K Sreenivasa Rao welcomed. Akademi’s convenor Tamil Advisory Board R Thamotharan, Principal D Pandiaraja and among others spoke.

The two-day seminar would have technical sessions in which resource persons and experts would address on Vallalar. Noted pattimandram moderator and professor Solomon Pappiah would deliver the valedictory address on Tuesday. A book expo was also open to the visitors on publications from the Sakitya Akademi.

