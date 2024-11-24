 />

Tamil Nadu govt. taking care of temple elephants well, says HR&CE Minister

Published - November 24, 2024 08:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister P. K. Sekar Babu hands over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the family members of the mahout on Sunday.

Minister P. K. Sekar Babu hands over a cheque for ₹5 lakh to the family members of the mahout on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K. Sekar Babu on Sunday said the Tamil Nadu government was taking adequate care of all 28 elephants in 26 temples in the State and, hence, there was no need for rejuvenation camps for them.

He inspected Tiruchendur Sri Subramanian Swamy temple elephant, Deivanai, which had trampled to death the assistant mahout, Udayakumar, and his relative, Sisubalan, on November 18.

Speaking to media persons, he said it was unfortunate that the pachyderm had fatally attacked the two persons. Besides doctors from the veterinary department, who visited the elephants at periodic intervals, authorities from the forest department also inspected them. Food intake, walking and diet, among other things, were recommended. Under such circumstances, the need for annual rejuvenation camps did not arise as the authorities took proper care of the animals.

He also said that exclusive space for shower for temple elephants were being provided. The mahouts were trained. In Tiruchendur temple, the government had constructed the facility for Deivanai at a cost of ₹45 lakh.

Recently, when the temple elephant in Madurai had eye-related issues, the government brought in experts from Denmark and the pachyderm was given proper attention. Devotees visiting shrines were sentimentally attached to the elephants. The animals would receive additional care in the future.

Relief given

The Minister handed over cheques of ₹5 lakh to the family members of the assistant mahout, which included from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, HR&CE Department and Temple Fit Person. Likewise, he also gave ₹5 lakh to the legal heirs of the second victim. The education of the children would be taken care of by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.

HR&CE Commissioner P.N. Sridharan, Additional Commissioner R. Sugumar, Thoothukudi Collector K. Elambahavath, District Forest Officer Revathi Raman, Temple Fit Person R. Arul Murugan and other officials were present.

