Tamil Nadu Governor to take part in seminar in Karaikudi on Saturday

November 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi at the special school run by the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences in Karaikudi on Thursday.

Governor R.N. Ravi at the special school run by the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences in Karaikudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Governor R.N. Ravi was accorded a warm welcome at Alagappa University here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith, Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi and others received the Governor. He is scheduled to participate in a seminar on “G20 New Delhi leadership declaration and emerging world order - India’s cutting-edge energy technologies on clean energy” in Alagappa University on Friday.

The Governor visited the Department of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences and appreciated the social commitment of the Department in providing equipment and special services to the differently abled students studying at the special school. He also visited the Science campus and saw the prototypes developed by the research scholars.

He had an interaction with Syndicate members, University officials and Deans of various faculties. Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor explained the recent developments and achievements of the University. The Governor also held a meeting with Principals of affiliated colleges.

