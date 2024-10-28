Tamil Nadu Governor confers degree on 42,439 graduands at 35th convocation of Alagappa University

A total of 42,439 graduands were conferred with degrees at the 35th convocation of Alagappa University here on Monday.

The event was presided by University Chancellor and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi, was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Singh said the teaching fraternity besides imparting knowledge and skills to youth should instil core values and ethos of Indian culture. In order to boost the knowledge system, integrating knowledge with other domains was essential for addressing present day challenges.

Emphasising the need for continuous efforts to create an environment in academia that encouraged innovation, critical thinking and lifelong learning, he said the students on their part should be ready to navigate the unknown, adapt quickly and seize opportunities with minimising risks.

“The youth must remain pro-active and adaptable to any work for creating a better and sustainable future for themselves and for their future generations,” he added.

Noting that students should understand the importance of having in-depth knowledge of any subject they choose, Mr. Singh said they should also be clear that no subject was less important than the other.

While mathematics was intrinsically connected with all aspects of life, management education was more of a science than art in its preliminary stage and more of an art than science in its advanced levels.

As any as 277 candidates, including 93 PhD scholars, three DScs and 181 rank-holders and medal winners received their degrees.

G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, was present.

