ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor confers degree on 42,439 graduands at 35th convocation of Alagappa University

Published - October 28, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KARAIKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi gives away a degree certificate to a student at Alagappa University at Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Monday. Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM-Tiruchi, and G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, are also seen.

A total of 42,439 graduands were conferred with degrees at the 35th convocation of Alagappa University here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was presided by University Chancellor and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi, was the chief guest.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Singh said the teaching fraternity besides imparting knowledge and skills to youth should instil core values and ethos of Indian culture. In order to boost the knowledge system, integrating knowledge with other domains was essential for addressing present day challenges.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emphasising the need for continuous efforts to create an environment in academia that encouraged innovation, critical thinking and lifelong learning, he said the students on their part should be ready to navigate the unknown, adapt quickly and seize opportunities with minimising risks.  

“The youth must remain pro-active and adaptable to any work for creating a better and sustainable future for themselves and for their future generations,” he added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting that students should understand the importance of having in-depth knowledge of any subject they choose, Mr. Singh said they should also be clear that no subject was less important than the other.

While mathematics was intrinsically connected with all aspects of life, management education was more of a science than art in its preliminary stage and more of an art than science in its advanced levels.  

As any as 277 candidates, including 93 PhD scholars, three DScs and 181 rank-holders and medal winners received their degrees. 

G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, was present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US