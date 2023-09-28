Tamil Nadu Governor bats for organic farming; interacts with farmers at Shencottai

September 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TENKASI

Farmers and agro-food growers should return to organic farming in Tamil Nadu, said Governor R. N. Ravi here on Thursday.

The Governor, who arrived in Thoothukudi on Wednesday, visited Tenkasi district, where, an interaction was arranged with the farmers in the region.

In his address, the Governor said that a large number of people in Tamil Nadu knew him as an IPS officer, who hailed from Kerala. However, the Governor said that he hailed from a family of farmers and that he himself was a farmer. “I have raised paddy, sugarcane and a few other crops in my native village, I feel that you are all part of my home,” he said amidst applause from the gathering.

Organic farming should gain momentum in a big way and it should become a people’s movement. Though the governments have been promoting very many programmes, the interest should come from every individual farmer, Mr Ravi said and added that he liked Tenkasi very much as the district had produced very many freedom fighters and stalwarts.

The Governor said that he knew very well the difficulties and challenges of a farmer. With global warming and change in weather pattern, it had become all the more tough. “A rain can bring happiness and also sorrow for the farmer. In this highly unpredictable and turbulent times, it would be wiser to adapt to technology”, he added.

Continuous education and campaigns have brought in some change, he said and added that he had come across many farmers and farmers organisations who have changed to organic or biological farming. Using high quantities of fertilisers was not advised by experts, he said and hoped that natural farming alone would be secure in future.

The next 40-50 years may be crucial and challenging as many around the globe may face shortage in foodgrain production due to climatic variations being experienced now. Amidst, all such difficulties, India, he said, had emerged to the top by adapting to changing times and the results were positive.

Organic farmer Sankara Subramanian welcomed the gathering and Professor Viswanathan presided over the function.

The Governor also visited Avvai Ashram and interacted with the children. He also visited Alwarkurichi and saw for himself the pottery making units. The Governor offered prayers at the Sivasailapathi Temple.

In view of the visit of the Governor, the police had made elaborate security arrangements. He was expected to drive down to Virudhunagar district on Friday, officials said.