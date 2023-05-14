Tamil Nadu Governor arrives in Kodaikanal; CPI (M) stage demonstration in Batlagundu

May 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi arrived in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district here on Sunday.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, DFO Dileep, Mother Teresa Women’s (MTW) University (Kodaikanal) Vice-Chancellor Kala and other officers received the Governor.

He is scheduled to participate in a seminar followed by an interaction with students at the MTW University on Monday. He will be staying in the Kohinoor Guest House and leave on Tuesday forenoon, officials said.

In Dindigul district, at Ammayanayakanoor Travellers Bungalow, the Governor was received by DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) Abinav Kumar, District Revenue Officer Latha and other officers. After a brief halt, he proceeded to the hill station, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Governor, who arrived by a scheduled airlines from Chennai to Madurai, was received by Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar at the airport. He left by road to Kodaikanal hill station. In view of the Governor’s visit, the police had made elaborate security arrangements.

CPI(M) protest

In Batlagundu town, en route Kodaikanal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and DYFI cadre staged a demonstration. Leading the agitation, Dindigul district CPI (M) secretary R Sachidanandam, KR Balaji of DYFI and among others shouted slogans and held black flags and black balloons.

The Union government should recall the Governor as he allegedly violated the Constitution while discharging his duties, said demonstrators. Similarly, the Governor was determined to create confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu by his actions against an elected government led by the DMK, they said.

The presence of a large number of police personnel prevented them from marching towards the bus stand. Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, Nilakottai DSP Murugan and team picked up the agitators and detained them at a marriage hall.