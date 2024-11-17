Tamil Nadu Government to fill more than 2,500 vacancies soon, says Health Minister

The shortage experienced in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu would soon be resolved as online exams are being scheduled to be held on January 27, 2025 for filling up 2,553 posts, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he said there were 1,353 vacancies for different positions in GHs and other units and another 1,200 posts, which were called ‘arising vacancies’ over the next 12 months, would be filled soon. The Ministry had planned to conduct online exams and a total of 24,000 applications had been received for 2,553 posts.

Soon after the exams, the results would be made known to successful candidates and appointments orders issued. As far as vacancies for village health nurses posts were concerned, about 30 people had approached the courts on various grounds.

The Tamil Nadu government was open to resolving the grievances of the petitioners, who had gone to the courts. “Once they come to us and the issues are settled, the government would be in a position to fill the vacancies for VHN posts as well,” he added.

The Health Minister was in Tirunelveli to inaugurate a number of completed buildings, including pay wards and pink zone blocks for women, at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Lok Sabha MP Robert Bruce, MLAs Abdul Wahab and Ruby R. Manoharan, former Speaker Avudayappan, former minister TPM Moideen Khan and other officials participated in the function.