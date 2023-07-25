Tamil Nadu government keen on supporting neo-entrepreneurs in TN, says Industries Commissioner at MADITSSIA’s Indexpo

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu government has been keen on extending all support to the neo-entrepreneurs, said Director District Industries Centre (DIC) and State Industries Commissioner Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan at Ida Scudder Auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the four-day fifth edition of the Indexpo 2023 organised by the Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), she said that the expo should be organised at pan-India level in future and suggested the government would extend its support.

She said that the expo had attracted many students and those who were inclined to be entrepreneurs. She appreciated the MADITSSIA for organising such an exhibition as it would encourage youngsters to create job opportunities in the society.

Offering felicitation, Madurai Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar appreciated the efforts of MADITSSIA to bring about various segments under one roof. This enabled the buyers and sellers to meet at a platform. Also, it facilitated people to venture into new business models.

The Tamil Nadu government offered not only subsidies, but also sops for neo-entrepreneurs. Such expos should be a motivator for the youngsters, who wished to become a businessman, he added.

MADITSSIA president M. S. Sampath welcomed the gathering. Indexpo organising chairman Senthi Kumar said that close to 15,000 people visited the stalls. Many participants in the stalls who had displayed their machineries said that they had potential enquiries from the visitors. Apart from entrepreneurs, engineering and management students also visited the expo, he added. MADITSSIA secretary R.M. Lakshmi Narayanan proposed a vote of thanks.

