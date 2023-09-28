Tamil Nadu government focussed on providing education, good health for creating a better society: Minister

September 28, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Realising that education and health are important factors that give impetus for the development of a society, Tamil Nadu Government was focussed to provide good education and health system, said State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Participating in the community baby shower function at Narikudi and Tiruchuli, in the presence of District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Mr. Thennarasu said that Tamils traditionally believed that only if a pregnant mother was happy and healthy, the baby born will be healthy and intelligent and accordingly the State Government had formulated the health scheme for the pregnant women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government was providing free bus journeys to women and girl children to ensure free mobility that would help their economical development. Similarly, the Mahalir Urimai Thittam was introduced as a mark of recognition of the women who take care of family members and do household chores, while dedicating their lives for the better upbringing of the children.

He said that pregnant women should take healthy supplements and help create a healthy society.

Integrated Child Development Scheme District Project Officer Hemalatha, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Vidhya, Narikudi Panchayat Union Chairperson Kaleeswari, Tiruchuli Panchayat Union Chairperson Ponnuthambi, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.