May 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Blaming it on the Tamil Nadu government for the alleged deaths of gullible people, who had consumed illicit arrack and which had claimed their lives in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts recently, members of the AIADMK demanded the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here on Monday. The party, as part of State-wide stir, staged demonstrations.

In southern districts, former ministers, MLAs, MPs and former councillors and party functionaries participated in huge numbers and shouted slogans against the DMK for its ‘utter failure’ in controlling the law and order and corruption.

In Dindigul, former minister and MLA Dindigul C. Srinivasan led the agitation held near the Corporation office.

Criticising the CM for his foreign jaunts, he said that the DMK misled the people that the Chief Minister had gone abroad to woo investors. It was wrong. “He has gone to spend time with his family and look for opportunities for investments of their money...” he charged.

He went on accusing the Theni MP O.P. Raveendranath (son of O. Panneerselvam), whose assets had been attached by the Central agencies. The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami had already stated that Mr. Panneerselvam had a secret alliance with the DMK’s first family. This has been proved with the action of the Central investigation teams, which had taken action against the ill-gotten wealth.

The AIADMK led by Mr. Palaniswami would wrest power soon and take strong action against the corrupt DMK. Charging Minister Senthil Balaji, whose supporters had allegedly attacked the Income Tax authorities two days ago, he said that it showed that the party was determined to terrorise the officials.

What action has been taken by the CM against his own colleague, Mr. Srinivasan wanted to know and said that the DMK, after coming to power, had raised property tax, and power tariff among others and played with the lives of the common man. Very soon, the party now in power will see the beginning of the end, he said.

In Theni, the party cadres staged a demonstration near Bungalow Medu led by senior leader S.T.K. Jakkayyan. They shouted slogans against the DMK for its corruption and failure to contain the illicit arrack sale. Tamil Nadu had never faced such a crisis in the last four decades. This is the ‘achievement’ of the DMK government, the members said. Former MP Parthiban and other senior functionaries addressed the agitation.

In Ramanathapuram, the party led by its district secretary M.A. Muniasami staged an agitation condemning the sale of spurious liquor in the TASMAC outlets, which claimed the lives of two people in Thanjavur district.

The former minister M. Manikandan said that the DMK government remained a mute spectator and said that only the AIADMK can put an end to the atrocities staged by the DMK functionaries.

Speakers in Sivaganga district demanded the Governor to take action against the DMK men who had attacked the Income Tax authorities in Karur and sought dismissal of the Mr. Senthil Balaji. The agitation condemned the T.N. government’s hike in the essential goods and services and wanted the public not to believe the claims of the ruling party.

Hundreds of cadre staged protest demonstrations in Virudhunagar and Narikudi against the State Government.

The party Virudhunagar West district secretary, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, led the protest held in front of Virudhunagar Collectorate.

The protesters included party propoganda deputy secretary Pandiarajan, MGR youth wing deputy secretary M.S.R. Rajavarman, Srivilliputtur MLA Manraj and former MLA M. Chandra Prabha.

They cadre of the opposition parties sought the resignation of Mr. Stalin for the ‘failures’ of the State Government.

Another protest was led by party Virudhunagar east district secretary K. Ravichandran at Narikudi where former party district secretary K.K. Sivasamy took part.

