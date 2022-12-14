Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union members demand restoration of old pension

  1. EPaper
December 14, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNGEU members stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Madurai on Wednesday.

TNGEU members stage a demonstration at the Collectorate in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union (TNGEU) staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Wednesday urging the State government to fulfil their demands.

The members demanded that the old pension be restored. Regular pay scales should be fixed for anganwadi workers, sanitary workers, Tasmac employees, fair price shop employees, overhead tank operators and others. They also demanded payment of bonuses.

They urged the government to implement a proper and transparent recruitment process in order to recruit employees and not recruit workers on contract basis. Transparency should also be maintained with regard to the promotions, transfers and appointments. Steps should be taken to fill vacancies in various posts, they said.

