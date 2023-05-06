Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association formation day observed

May 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector K. Senthil Raj exhorted the government employees’ associations to be the bridge between the higher-ups in the government and the district-level staff by airing their genuine grievances at the right forum to get them redressed.

Addressing the 40 th anniversary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, Dr. Senthil Raj said he, as Health Inspector, had participated in the government employees’ association meetings before clearing civil service examination and the unresolved grievances being aired by the participants in such meetings would be taken-up with the official for identifying appropriate, early and amicable solution.

“Hence, the associations of employees and the officials can be a bridge between the higher-ups and the district-level officials to play effective role in representing the grievances at the right forum,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

A blood donation camp was also organized to mark the occasion.