Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association demand implementation of G.O. on allowances, increments

August 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of TNGDA stages a sit-in protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The members of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) on Monday staged a sit-in protest at the Government Rajaji Hospital premises here urging the State government to implement the Government Order (G.O.) 293 pertaining to allowances and increments.

The members staged the sit-in protest near the Dean’s chamber. They said that the G.O. was issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on June 18, 2021. They also sought the implementation of the Madras High Court direction with regard to the issue.

The TNGDA members said that the G.O. 293 on allowances and increments was issued by the State as a result of a four year long struggle by the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Doctors who had sought a pay hike.

The doctors of the primary health centres, government hospitals and government medical college hospitals had demanded the pay hike. Taking note of the hardship faced by the government doctors, the G.O. was issued, they said.

However, the G.O. is yet to be implemented even after two years, the members said and urged the government to grant the benefits to the Tamil Nadu government doctors by implementing the G.O. and the High Court direction.

The sit-in protest was led by the president of TNGDA K. Senthil. He said that the association had taken up the issue with the government several times. Though they were given assurance that the G.O. would be implemented, no steps have been taken so far. The allowances and increments should be implemented immediately otherwise, the protests would intensify, he said.

