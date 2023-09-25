Tamil Nadu Government contemplating setting up desalination plants in three coastal districts, says Minister

September 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNEVELI

The Tamil Nadu Government is actively contemplating the possibility of establishing seawater desalination plants in the coastal districts of Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi in the State. There are already two major desalination plants at Nemmeli and Minjur near Chennai.

“Since the pressure on rivers as source of drinking water to residents and industries is going up, with the vagaries of monsoon compounding the problem, the State government is exploring the possibility of setting up seawater desalination plants in Pudukottdai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts,” Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru told reporters here on Monday

Earlier, he chaired a meeting on drinking water supply to residents of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after 236 infiltration wells were sunk in the 122-km-long Tamirabharani to supply drinking water to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts, the supply could not meet the actual demand, thanks to the erratic monsoon that let down the four districts since June 2022. In other words, the river could supply only 60% of the demand.. Even after channels were dug inside the Tamirabharani to stagnate the water around the infiltration wells to augment supply, the exercise improved the supply only to some extent.

Consequently, the local bodies and the Collectorates were besieged with petitioners seeking regular and sufficient supply of drinking water to their areas. A similar situation apparently prevailed in Pudukottai, which relied on the Cauvery, and in Ramanathapuram that depended on the Vaigai.

“Since mega seawater desalination projects would require a huge investment of ₹4,800 crore and even more, we will seek the Chief Minister’s nod for going ahead with the projects in the three coastal districts as they rely upon infiltration wells for drinking water,” Mr. Nehru said.

When Tenkasi MP Dhanush Kumar and Vasudevanallur MLA T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar pointed out that TWAD Board, which was taking care of drinking water supply in the districts, could sink infiltration wells in the rivers and the wild streams flowing from the Western Ghats for supply of drinking water instead of disturbing the far-off Tamirabharani, the Minister immediately agreed to the suggestion.

“Instead of relying upon the Tamirabharani for drinking water supply, the infiltration wells can be sunk in the water being released from the dams close to the Western Ghats in Tenkasi district. The water will naturally flow from the elevated region blessed with quality water in sufficient quantity to the intended destinations to make our job easier,” said Dr. Sadan Thirumalai Kumar.

Mr. Nehru immediately asked Secretary, Local Administration, Karthikeyan and other officials to conduct a study.. “Our geologists may be sent to these places to identify the spots where we can sink infiltration wells,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.