Tamil Nadu government constitutes new Urban Development Authority for Madurai

The composition of the Urban Development Authority comprises Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) as the chairman, Madurai District Collector would be the vice-chairman.

In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted the formation of a new urban development authority for Madurai.

The Government Order issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has said that with population growing over the last three decades, it has become imperative for an orderly development and hence, a separate Authority would provide urban planners to focus on the city’s development.

The composition of the Urban Development Authority comprises Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development) as the chairman, Madurai District Collector would be the vice-chairman.

The Heads of Departments of Finance, Transport, Industries, Public Works, Muncipal Administration and Water Supply, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj would be ex-officio members.

Also, the Director (Town & Country Planning), Commissioner Madurai Corporation, MD (TN Housing Board), MD TN Urban Habitat Development Board, MD TWAD would be ex-officio members.

Apart from this, the G.O., has stated that two persons from housing, trade and industry, one person from academic institution with planning shall also be part of the Authority. A full-time Member Secretary would be appointed.

The objective and functions of the Authority would be to prepare development plans for the area under its jurisdiction and enforce them. Also, the formulation of any other plan for development of Madurai Urban Area would be taken up.

Advisory council

The Secretary (Department of MSME), Director (District Industries Centre), Commissioner of Police (Madurai City), CE (PWD), CE (Highways), Director Collegiate Education, a person with knowledge of architecture, two persons from commerce and industry, two elected representatives from Madurai Corporation, other elected representatives from Madurai would be nominated to the advisory council as ex-officio members.

The ex-officio members would advise the Madurai Urban Development Authority in preparation and implementation of development plans with senior town planner and engineers on board.

On the lines of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, the Director Town and Country Planning would implement the New Urban Development Authority, Madurai, the G.O., stated.