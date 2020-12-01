Tamil Nadu farmers see Modi as a ‘friend’: BJP

THOOTHUKUDI

01 December 2020 19:29 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan on Tuesday claimed that farmers in Tamil Nadu see Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their “friend and protector” and would not fall for the propaganda by the Opposition, including the DMK, that the farm legislations were against their interests.

Defending the farm laws, Mr. Murugan, on his way to Tiruchendur to finalise arrangements for the concluding event of his party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ slated for December 7, told journalists at Thoothukudi airport that this would empower farmers to fix prices for their produce. The legislations were drafted in line with the recommendations of M.S. Swaminathan Committee, he said.

“Even while the price of tomato crashes to ₹1 or ₹2 per kg in the domestic market, the farmers can sell it for ₹30 or ₹50 as per an earlier agreement between the buyer and the farmer,” he said. Multinational companies that would enter the business as per the Act would create excellent cold storage facilities where farmers can store their produce until they get the right price, he said adding the laws would enable farmers to export their produce directly.

Mr. Murugan said the BJP would welcome any decision taken by actor Rajinikanth on his political foray. He said the State government must consider the PMK’s demand for 20% reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.

He informed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would participate in the valedictory of the Vetrivel Yatra.

