July 08, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

Essay writing and elocution competitions would be held for students of classes VI to XII in Ramanathapuram district in connection with Tamil Nadu Day to be celebrated on July 18.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that Tamil Nadu Government has announced that it was on that day former Chief Minister C. N. Anna Durai renamed Madras State as Tamil Nadu and hence it would be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first three winners of the competitions would be given cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,000 and ₹5,000.

Circular on the date, venue and timing of the competitions and their topics and rules would be sent to the schools by the Chief Educational Officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.