Tamil Nadu Day celebrations: competitions for school students to be held

July 08, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Essay writing and elocution competitions would be held for students of classes VI to XII in Ramanathapuram district in connection with Tamil Nadu Day to be celebrated on July 18.

In a statement, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that Tamil Nadu Government has announced that it was on that day former Chief Minister C. N. Anna Durai renamed Madras State as Tamil Nadu and hence it would be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day.

The first three winners of the competitions would be given cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹7,000 and ₹5,000.

Circular on the date, venue and timing of the competitions and their topics and rules would be sent to the schools by the Chief Educational Officer.

