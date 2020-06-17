Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister says many people are still not wearing masks

State Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju on Wednesday pointed out that many people on the streets were not wearing masks as mandated.
“People on the roads are not wearing masks. It is their responsibility to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained,” he told journalists while inspecting Kudimaramath works at the Madakulam tank.
He said that the Opposition’s claims of having low testing rates in Madurai are false. “The DMK and allies are saying that we need a minimum of 3,000 tests. Currently, we have been taking around 1,500 samples and testing all those who are entering the district at the borders. We are taking the aspect of tracing contacts seriously too,” he said.
When asked if the State government is looking to fudge the number of COVID-19 deaths in Madurai and those who have tested positive, the Minister said that the State government does not stand to gain much in the process, as keeping numbers hushed will lead to greater spread. “I acknowledge that there has been a rise in the number of cases but it is purely because of people travelling into the district. We are promoting hand-washing, sanitising and wearing of masks but people must cooperate too,” he said.
Referring to another issue, he said that efforts are being taken to ensure that channels to large tanks like those in Madakulam and Nilaiyur are free of encroachments. “We are de-silting the tanks as well as the inlet and outlet channels to ensure that farmers have a good season,” he said.
