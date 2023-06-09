Tamil Nadu attracted 2.67 lakh foreign tourists in first quarter this year: Minister

June 09, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The State, showing encouraging signs of recovery after COVID-19-induced slump, has attracted over 2.67 lakh foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Friday after inaugurating the refurbished Hotel Tamil Nadu near District Collectorate, Mr. Ramachandran said COVID-19, which had adverse impact on tourism industry due to lockdowns and restrictions on international and domestic flights, had almost annihilated tourism, which got revived after the restrictions were lifted. After receiving just 57,622 foreign tourists to Tamil Nadu in 2021 due to the cascading effects of the viral outbreak, the number rose to 4,07,139 in 2022. The encouraging trend continued as the State received 2,67,773 foreign tourists in the first quarter of this year, thanks to the positive measures put in place to receive the visitors.

Similarly, the number of domestic tourists visited Tamil Nadu in 2021 stood at 11,53,36,719 and it climbed up to 21,85,84,846 in 2022. “Between January and March this year, we’ve received 6,64,90,154 domestic visitors to become major player in India’s tourism industry,” Mr. Ramachandran claimed.

He said the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, which came into existence in 1971, was operating 28 hotels in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Thanjavur, Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal and Ercaud with 473 air-conditioned rooms and 199 ordinary rooms. In the hill stations, the TTDC had 172 rooms.

The pleasure boat services and water sports being offered with 588 boats at Kodaikanal, Udhagamandalam, Pykara, Ercaud, Muttukaadu, Mudhaliyarkuppam, Pitchavaram, Courtallam and Vaalangkulam were enjoying excellent patronage.

Mr. Ramachandran said the Tamil Nadu Government would consider the possibilities of creating tourist-friendly features in the renowned temples in Tirunelveli district.

In the evening, the Minister visited a site close to Manimuthar Dam where the Department of Tourism is planning to create an adventure park with camping facilities on an outlay of ₹ 5 crore.

“Since Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that Biodiversity Museum and Conservation Centre with an Eco Park would come up on 23 acres near Manimuthar Dam on an outlay of ₹ 7 crore, this venture by Tourism Department will also add more colour to this area to attract huge number of tourists throughout the year,” he said.

Hotel Tamil Nadu with bar near Tiruunelveli Collectorate campus has been renovated on an outlay of ₹ 80 lakh. “We offer discounts to senior citizens and the physically challenged in the TTDC hotels,” the Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Sandeep Nanduri, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab were present.

