Tamil Nadu a pioneer State in implementing various welfare measures for third gender persons, State tells High Court

December 05, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The State told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer State in implementing various welfare measures for third gender persons.

In a counter affidavit, the State submitted that Tamil Nadu was implementing various welfare schemes / measures through the Third Gender Welfare Board. Third gender persons were registered with the welfare board and given identity cards. The district-level committee headed by the District Collector and other members shall identify and verify third gender persons so as to issue the identity cards and other benefits. They may register their names in employment exchange offices based on the certificate.

It was submitted that the government had issued identity cards to 6,553 third genders persons. At the district level, training programmes were being imparted to third genders persons. Loans and educational scholarships were provided. Loans were provided to Self Help Groups and individuals and also financial assistance were provided for start-up businesses.

The Social Welfare Department has taken various steps to create awareness for the better treatment of third gender persons. Various income generating schemes were being implemented in the State in order to empower third gender persons to live a respectable life inclusive of all measures, it was submitted.

Serious efforts have been taken towards the welfare of third gender persons such as Right to life, liberty, dignity, Right to privacy, freedom of expression including the policy taken regarding the reservation in educational institutions and public employment, it was submitted.

Access to education and employment, issuance of identity cards, monthly pension, innovative measures taken for creation of mobile application, formation of a tailoring society, award for best practices were some of the measures being taken for the welfare of third gender persons, the State submitted.

Taking into account the counter affidavit filed by the State, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan disposed of a petition filed in 2015 by S. Muthu Kumar of Madurai that sought a direction to the authorities to implement the directions of the Supreme Court in the National Legal Services Authority vs. Union of India case.