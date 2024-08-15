Tamil Isai Sangam’s music festival concludes on a high note with Nityarsree’s vocal concert in Madurai

The final day of the golden jubilee concerts of Tamil Isai Sangam witnessed a unique dance drama Ari Avataram and Aran Singaram, presented by Chennai Kavitha Kalalaya students with the able support from their guru S. Kavitha on the nattuvangam, S. Samayakumar vocal, Madurai R. T. Jagadeesan on the violin, D. S. Gokulnath on the Mridangam and J. Jayakanthan on special effects.

The students performed for Devi Stuthi in Saraswathi Ragam, Shiva Navarasam in Ragamaligai, Dhasavadharam- Ragamaligai all by Abhayakaram k. Krishnan (an ardent Bharathanatyam performer, choreographer, lyricist and Nattuvanar) and Mahalakshmi Kouthuvam choreographed by Guru S Kavitha.

The main theme of the programme was that both Lord Shiva and Vishnu merged into one being and that being “Hari” and Hara”. The students made clear classification of Navarasas through their mudras and facial expressions during Shiva Navarasam and portrayal of Dasavatharam of Vishnu viz Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha,Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Balarama, Krishna and Kalki was well applauded by the audience. The rhythmic footwork during Jathis to the tunes of Nattuvangam was nice.

The prime time witnessed a splendid vocal concert by Nityasree Mahadevan with percussion support from M. A. Krishnasamy on the violin, Karukurichi Mohan Ram on the Mridangam and Malakottai Deenadayalu on the Moharsing.

The vocalist commenced with Mooladara and sang maravadiru nenjame in Punnagavarali by Muttu Thaandavar. Ramanukku mannan mudi by Arunachala Kavirayar in Hindolam received thunderous applause.

She rendered Mazhavai Chidambara Bhaarati’s mamayuramidileri in Bilahari and karunai purindu in Natakuranji, which witnessed good alapana of Bilahari and Natakuranji.

Krishnasamy responded effortlessly on the violin to the different swara patterns, Mohan Ram and Deenadayalu demonstrating their dexterity with nice finishes at the end of each cycle. Inda paramukham edu in Purvikalyani witnessed the flavour of the raga during the alapana and the niraval nee oru sillayo was rendered with creativity.

She also sang Theeradha vilayattupillai by Bharathiar in Raagamalika, Kasthuri tilakam by L. S. Subramaniam, in Abheri and with a Vritam Enniya Mudithal vendum she rendered Bharata Samudayam Vazhgave to coincide with India’s Independence Day celebrations.