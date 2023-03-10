ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Isai Sangam’s anniversary celebrations inaugurated

March 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G.R. Swaminathan presenting ‘Mutthamizh Perarignar’ award to renowned nadaswaram vidwan Paganeri Pillappan in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Justice G.R. Swaminathan inaugurated the 46th Tamil Isai Sangam’s anniversary celebrations at the Rajah Muthiah Mandram here on Friday.

He presented the ‘Mutthamizh Perarignar’ award to the renowned nadaswaram vidwan Paganeri Pillappan for his outstanding service to music for more than 35 years.

Receiving the award, Mr. Pillappan said he had never dreamt of an award like this during his 35-year-long career in music and was privileged to receive it from the Judge in the presence of A.C. Muthiah, the president of Tamil Isai Sangam.

The judge said that he was honoured to present the award to the artiste, whose “Raja Vathiyam” speaks on his own. He further said, “As Bhaktha is important than the God, we should protect the culture through the musicians without whom we will loose our Tamil culture,” he added.

Mr. Muthiah welcomed the gathering.

Teachers and students of Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Tamil Isai College were felicitated during the event. The event followed with the nadaswaram concert of Mr. Pillappan. The 7-day-long music festival would conclude on March 16.

