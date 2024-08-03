ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Isai Sangam to celebrate golden jubilee, conduct music festival from Aug. 5

Published - August 03, 2024 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai has planned to celebrate its golden jubilee year in a grand manner and its music festival will be held from August 5 to 14.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Sangam secretary Peri. Chokkalingam said ‘Padmashri’ Vairamuthu would be honoured with ‘Muthamizh Perarignar’ award and a ‘porkizhi’ on the inaugural day. Noted Harikatha exponent Visakahari would be presented with a ‘porkizhi’, marking the 120th birth anniversary of Dr. Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar.

The 10-day music festival would begin at Tamil Isai Sangam auditorium with ‘mangala isai’ by Ezhumalai E.N.V. Parameswaran and E.N.P. Venkatesan.

On August 6, a nagaswaram concert would be presented by Sitthukadu T.G. Murugavel and a veena recital by ‘Kalaimamani’ Revathi Krishna.

On August 7, H. Suryanarayanan would present a vocal concert, and Tamil Isai Sangam, Chennai, and Music College students would stage a dance drama, ‘Amudasurabi’.

Akshaya Hari would present a violin concert on August 8, followed by a vocal concert by popular singer S. Sowmiya. On August 9, a dance drama would be staged by the students of Rani Lady Meyyammai Achi Music College and ‘Bharatanatyam’ by the disciples of Ambika S. Bhuj.

V. Ranjani Radha would present a vocal concert on August 10, followed by a drama, ‘Droupathi’ by Komal Theatres. The next day, a dance drama, ‘Sri Balakrishna Leelai’, and a drama, ‘Mahan Sri Narayana Guru’, would be staged.

Mukundan Samraj would present a violin concert on August 12, followed by a dance drama by the disciples of Sumitha Roy Datta. On Augusr 13, 51 veena artistes would present a play, coordinated by Prof. S. Mallika, followed by ‘Bharatanatyam’ presentation by Prof. L. Murugasankari and students.

On the final day, renowned Carnatic vocalist Nityasree Mahadevan would present a vocal concert, and Chennai Kavita Kalalaya Dance School students a dance drama.

The idea of conducting two events every day was to present a variety to the rasikas and to encourage youngsters to be a part of the Sangam’s golden jubilee celebrations, the organisers said.

