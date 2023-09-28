Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai gets a new president

September 28, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Madurai

A. C. Muthiah has been elected as the president of Tamil Isai Sangam (Rajah Muthiah Mandram), Madurai for three years from 2023-26, said a press release issued by the Sangam here on Thursday. During the annual general body meeting, the members also elected PR Chokalingam as secretary and RM Somasundaram as treasurer. Twelve persons were elected as trustees: AR Ramasami, S. Mohan Gandhi, R. Pattabiraman, Dr. D. Rajagopal, Dr. G. Krishnan, Dr. KR Chokalingam, AR Sevuganchetti, ARRM Arun, AR Meyyappan, SLNS Periannan and P. Ramasami, the release stated.