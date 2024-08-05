Tamil Isai Sangam has democratised music by making it accessible to all, says Vairamuthu

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented ‘Muthamizh Perarignar’ award to Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu on the occasion of Tamil Isai Sangam’s golden jubilee celebration at Rajah Muthiah Mandram here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thennarasu said, “I was hesitant to present the award to Mr. Vairamuthu at first, as he was previously awarded the title ‘Kaviperarasu’ by my mentor M. Karunanidhi.” At the same time, he said, he was happy to be present on a stage along with people in whose college he studied engineering. “Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar who started Annamalai University provided education to lakhs of students, including me,” he said.

Commenting on the works of Mr. Vairamuthu, he said his literary works stood taller than his works in the film world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai’s visit to Chettinad house after he took charge as Chief Minister, he said, though he was criticised for visiting such an affluent place, he aptly replied that it was not for the wealth but for the family’s contribution to the safeguarding and reviving of Tamil music tradition.

Tamil music is unique and more than that Tamil language itself speaks about the intricacies of music and its nuances.

“Tamil literary works such as ‘Thiruvarutpa’ and ‘Thiruvasagam’ have a rich presence of musical notes,” Mr. Thennarasu noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

There used to be a time when Tamil songs were looked down upon and it was sacrilegious to sing Tamil movie songs on stage, but the language has withstood all obstacles on its growth, he said.

Mr. Vairamuthu said he was very proud to receive the award which was previously presented to legends such as Kavimani Desigavinayagam Pillai and U.Ve. Swaminatha Iyer. “Though 30 persons have received this award since its inception, opposition comes only when it is given to me. It’s not just opposition but hatred based on my colour, religion and origin,” he added.

Though he was in the mindset of rejecting the award due to various reasons, he did not do so, as he was aware that still he would be criticised, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying Tamil Isai Sangam in safeguarding Tamil music, he said the forum played a major role in democratising music making it accessible to all sections of people.

Though film songs were mocked for its commercial use of Tamil language, lyricists like him were using the maximum of the limited space provided to them to up lift the language.

Harikatha exponent Visakahari, who was presented with ‘porkizhi’ award at the event, said, “Music and our lives are inextricably intertwined. Starting from our heartbeat to the thundering of a train, music is everywhere.”

“The healing power of music proves that it is universal and is above all barriers such as caste, religion and language,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.