Tamil Isai Sangam golden jubilee musical concert begins in Madurai

Published - August 07, 2024 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

S. Padmanabhan
Revathi Krishna performing at the music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai.

Revathi Krishna performing at the music festival of Tamil Isai Sangam in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The golden jubilee music concerts of Tamil Isai Sangam began at Raja Muthiah Mandram with a programme by students of Rani Lady Meiyammai Achi Tamil Music College. They displayed their talents in karagattam, oyilattam, western dance  and silambam, on the first day. 

The second day programme witnessed nagaswaram by Sithukadu T.G. Murugavel (the only artiste to play a gold-plated instrument) and his sons T.G.M. Venkateswaran and T.G.M. Balaji, along with Vathatur Manikandan and Kosavanpalayam Praveenkumar on thavil. This trio started by invoking the blessings of Goddess Meenakshi through the Varnam ‘Inthirai’ by Dharmapuram A. Govindarajan.  

The next choice was ‘Gajavadana Karuna’ in Sri Ranjani by Papanasam Sivan. They also recited ‘Ishane koti’ in Panthuvarali by Muthuthandavar, ‘Devi Neeye Thunai’ in Keeravani, Bharathiyar’s ‘Chinnanchirukiliye’ and concluded with Sri Arunagirinathar’s Thiruppugazh ‘muththaiththaru.’

The prime time of the day’s programme  was a Veena concert by Revathy Krishna, who was accompanied by Jai Ganesh and Jagan on keyboard, Parthasarathy on tabla, Radhakrishnan on rhythm pad and Boopathy for special effects. She started the concert by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa with a song by Agathiyar “Prabho Ganapathe” in ragam tilang.

She continued with bhakti songs from films of yesteryears, majority of which were by Kannadasan and few by Bharathiyar, Suratha, Vali, Muthulingam and  Mayavanathan, in praise of Lord Muruga, Lord Narayana, Goddess Meenakshi and Mupperum deviyars ( Meenakshi, Kamakshi and Visalakshi) through Deviyar Iruvar Muruganukku, Thiruparkadalil Pallikondaye, Arupadai Veedu konda thirumuruga.  

The richness of Tamil language and culture was brought out through the songs, Thamizh Engal Uyiranathu and  Maduraiyil parantha meen kodiyai. 

Film songs  ‘Ithazhil kathai ezhuthum neram ithu,’ ‘Marainthirunthu Paarkum Marmam Enna,’ ‘Ninnai Charanadainden,’ “’annukku Kulam edu’ and ‘Deivam Irupathu engey’ were played.  

Her play stood for gentle, soothing calmness and took the audience down memory lane.

