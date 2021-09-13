Tamil is an ancient language, a language of Gods: court

13 September 2021 21:49 IST

‘Tamil is not only one of the earliest ancient languages of the world, but also a language of the Gods,’ the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed. It has directed the State government to constitute a committee comprising Tamil scholars, devotees and believers of God to identify and consolidate the important and ancient Tamil hymns composed by Saints like Nayanmars and Alwars, Arunagirinathar, Pattinathar and other Siddhars.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran (since retired) and B. Pugalendhi observed that the committee formed should make consultations with experts and all other stakeholders connected with temples and file a report to the government. The State government shall take decision regarding the date from which ‘kudamuzhukku’ would be conducted in Tamil or equal importance is given to Tamil along with Sanskrit.

The court said that the committee should be reconstituted periodically so that if any other worthy hymns are found, they could also be recited along with other verses which are recited at the time of performing ‘kudamuzhukku.’

The court observed that the issue of using Tamil hymns/verses is a long pending demand by the devotees as well as Tamil enthusiasts. Even the policy makers who have been ruling the State from the year 1967 onwards are also interested in making use of Tamil in all the fields. The temples play an important role in the spiritual spheres. It is a place to get peace of mind. The places of worship are meant for spreading peace and love, the judges said.

However, in our country, it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is God's language and no other language is equivalent. No doubt, Sanskrit is an ancient language with enormous ancient literature. The belief is spread in such a way that only if the Sanskrit vedas are recited, the Gods will listen to the prayers of the devotees, the judges said.

The court said that every language spoken by the people is God's language. Man cannot create a language. Languages have existed for centuries together and passed on from one generation to another. There can only be improvement in the existing language and there cannot be any creation of language.

The court disposed of the petition filed by D. Ponnusamy of Chennai. The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to conduct the consecration ceremony of the Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar Temple in Karur by chanting verses in Tamil.