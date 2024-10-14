GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil daily publisher dies in road accident

Published - October 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the car which was involved in an accident near Kovilpatti on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Manimaran, 65, printer, publisher and owner of Tamil daily Dinabhoomi died in a road accident under Naalatinpudur police station limits near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Monday.

The police said he was proceeding to Madurai in a car driven by his son Satish, 40.

Preliminary inquiries revealed Satish reportedly lost control of the car which hit the centre median and jumped to the other side of the lane, near the Naalatinpudur four-way lane. In the impact, the car hit a truck coming from the opposite direction. While Satish escaped with injuries, Manimaran died on the spot, the police said.

The truck driver Ashok Kumar, 28, was admitted to the Government Hospital in Kovilpatti. The Naalatinpudur police have registered a case. The body of Manimaran was sent to the Government Hospital for post-mortem.

