Tamers, bull owners told to register online for jallikattu event

February 09, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Theni

The district administration has asked jallikattu bull tamers, interested to participate in the Pallavarayanpatti jallikattu event to register by February 11. The event will be conducted on February 15

In a statement, Theni Collector, R.V. Shajeevana, said that the tamers should make online registration through https://theni.nic.in by 8 p.m. on February 11. They should upload their passport size photograph, proof of age, COVID-19 vaccination certificate. They should also produce a negative RT-PCR test report taken two days prior to the event.

The statement added that the bull owners should also register their bulls on the same website with their names and photograhs of the bulls along with the owner, Aadhar card and medical fitness certificate obtained from veterinary hospital. This registration should be done by 8 p.m. on February 11.

The bulls would be allowed into the arena with the owner and only one assistant. If the number of bull tamers and bulls who clear the scrutiny is more than the permitted number, they would be selected through a computerised draw of lots.

Only those selected would be issued tokens for participating in jallikattu, the Collector said.

Meanwhile, Dindigul Collector S. Visakan, said bull tamers and bulls should register for various jallikattu events to be held in Dindigul district through the website https://dindigul.nic.in five days before the scheduled date. The district administration has sent a proposal for Pugailaipatti jallikattu on February 15. Those interested to participate in the event should register themselves and their bulls by February 12.