HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamers begin obtaining medical certificates for bulls ahead of jallikattu events in Madurai

January 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A veterinary assistant surgeon checks a bull at Vilachery Veterinary Clinic in Madurai on Wednesday.

A veterinary assistant surgeon checks a bull at Vilachery Veterinary Clinic in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

For M. Selvam, a fourth generation bull tamer of Vilachery, obtaining a medical certificate for his bull ‘Raja,’ is the first step to winning at the jallikattu events slated to be held as part of the Pongal festival.

He was one among the many tamers who made a beeline to the veterinary dispensaries across the district to obtain the fitness certificates which are crucial to participate in the jallikattu events.

According to an official in the Animal Husbandry department, there are about 96 veterinary dispensaries in the district.

Speaking of the process, a veterinarian at one of the dispensaries said that the age of the bull, which is mandated to be over 2.5 years, colour, vaccination, the height of the bull should be a minimum of 130 cm and vital identification such as its breed, which is mandatory to be a native one, the length and sharpness of its horns are assessed.

“The bulls would be scruinitised for any injuries or contagious diseases among a long list of parameters before issuance of the certificate,” said Mr Selvam.

Further, the details of the owner and the assistant or helper will also be documented in the certificate. Their names, phone numbers, full address, Aadhaar card, e-mail id as well as a recently taken photograph of the bull owner along with the bull will be attached in the certificate.

Mr Selvam said that his five-year-old bull was a star at every event and has won every competition. “He has emerged successful in jallikattu events held at Palamedu, Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram and Tiruchi. We began training him a month ago and he is all set to compete this year in full vigour,” he said and similar hope glimmered in many other bull tamers who are gearing up for the events across the district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.