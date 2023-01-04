Tamers begin obtaining medical certificates for bulls ahead of jallikattu events in Madurai

January 04, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MADURAI

For M. Selvam, a fourth generation bull tamer of Vilachery, obtaining a medical certificate for his bull ‘Raja,’ is the first step to winning at the jallikattu events slated to be held as part of the Pongal festival.

He was one among the many tamers who made a beeline to the veterinary dispensaries across the district to obtain the fitness certificates which are crucial to participate in the jallikattu events.

According to an official in the Animal Husbandry department, there are about 96 veterinary dispensaries in the district.

Speaking of the process, a veterinarian at one of the dispensaries said that the age of the bull, which is mandated to be over 2.5 years, colour, vaccination, the height of the bull should be a minimum of 130 cm and vital identification such as its breed, which is mandatory to be a native one, the length and sharpness of its horns are assessed.

“The bulls would be scruinitised for any injuries or contagious diseases among a long list of parameters before issuance of the certificate,” said Mr Selvam.

Further, the details of the owner and the assistant or helper will also be documented in the certificate. Their names, phone numbers, full address, Aadhaar card, e-mail id as well as a recently taken photograph of the bull owner along with the bull will be attached in the certificate.

Mr Selvam said that his five-year-old bull was a star at every event and has won every competition. “He has emerged successful in jallikattu events held at Palamedu, Alanganallur, Avaniyapuram and Tiruchi. We began training him a month ago and he is all set to compete this year in full vigour,” he said and similar hope glimmered in many other bull tamers who are gearing up for the events across the district.