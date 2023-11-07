Tambaram-Nagercoil special train for Deepavali

November 07, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Madurai

Southern Railway is operating a special train between Tambaram and Nagercoil to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali.

Train No. 06061 Tambaram-Nagercoil superfast special train will leave Tambaram at 7.30 p.m. on November 10, 17, 24 (Fridays) and reach Nagercoil at 7.10 a.m. the next day, a statement said.

The train would stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

The composition of the train is 1 Ac two-tier, 6 AC three-tier, nine sleeper class coaches, two general second class coaches and two second class coaches (differently-abled-friendly). Reservation for the train is open.