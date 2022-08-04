Taluk offices inaugurated

TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the taluk office buildings at Thisaiyanvilai in Tirunelveli district and Eral and Vilaathikulam in Thoothukudi district through videoconferencing on Thursday.

Each one of these offices with first floor has been built with the area of 1,200 square metres (12,700 square feet) at a cost of Rs. 3.78 crore while the tahsildar’s quarters have been constructed with a plinth area of 89.80 square metre (966 square feet) on an outlay of Rs. 32.82 lakh.

In other words, the government has spent Rs. 2,976 per square foot for constructing the taluk office and Rs. 3,397 per square foot for the tahsildar’s quarters.

After Mr. Stalin inaugurated the Thisaiyanvilai taluk office building and the quarters, Speaker M. Appavu lighted the traditional lamp in the presence of District Revenue Officer Jayashree and District Panchayat chairman V.S.R. Jegadeesh.

Mr. Appavu claimed that the Nanguneri Multiproduct Special Economic Zone, which is yet to take off after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi laid foundation stone for this dream project in the first quarter of 2001, was all set to be resurrected with SIDCO taking the initiatives.

He urged the unemployed skilled and unskilled youth to make use of the job fair to be held at Francis Xavier Engineering College at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on August 6 in which more than 200 companies are expected to participate.

Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan were present in the newly inaugurated taluk offices at Eral and Vilaathikulam respectively.