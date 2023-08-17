Talks with fishermen remain inconclusive

August 17, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The talks between Collector K. Senthil Raj and the Amali Nagar fishermen, who have commenced indefinite relay fast demanding immediate construction of groyne, held at the Collectorate on Thursday remain inconclusive due to non-cooperation by the fishermen.

Accepting the plea from the fishermen, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan announced in the Assembly that groynes would be constructed in the hamlet at a cost of ₹58 crore. Since the National Green Tribunal has banned the formation of groynes until the Coastal Zone Management Plan is finalised, the work cannot be started. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu government is taking steps for vacating this ban.

Upset over the delay, the Amali Nagar fishermen commenced the strike even after Mr. Senthil Raj visited the village and explained to them the reason behind the delay. He also invited the fishermen for talks, but in vain.

“The Collector spoke to parish priest Fr. William Santhanam over phone and invited him and the village representatives for talks. However, he asked the Collector to come to the village for talks. Since there was no breakthrough even after the Collector’s visit to the village earlier, the Collector did not go there,” said a senior revenue official.

However, Mr. Senthil Raj invited them to the Collectorate again for talks and the parish priest and four representatives of the village committee participated in the talks held on Thursday, in which Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Revenue Divisional Officer of Tiruchendur Guru Chandran, Joint Director of Fisheries J. Amal Xavier and DSP of Tiruchendur Vasantharaj participated.

“The delegation once again asked the Collector to come to the protest venue to hold talks and the Collector asked them to bring them all to the Collectorate in buses arranged by the district administration. We were even prepared to serve them lunch. The SP also held talks with them separately. They left the Collectorate after assuring that they would bring the protestors to the Collectorate. However, they did not come even after 8 p.m. when all of us were waiting,” said the official.

Mr. Senthil Raj has renewed his invitation for talks. “I request all of you to participate in the talks at the Collectorarte at 4 p.m. on Friday. At least 100 fishermen should participate in the talks to air their views. To facilitate your travel from Amali Nagar to the Collectorate, we’ve arranged two buses,” Mr. Senthil Raj said.

Sources in Amali Nagar said a team of priests from Tuticorin RC Diocese came to the protest venue in the evening to hold talks with the fishermen. “Bishop Most Rev. Stephen Antony and the priests, after pacifying the protesting fishermen, offered them juice to mark the end of their hunger strike. Moreover, they were also asked to participate in the talks,” the sources added.