Talks with Arasu Rubber Corporation workers successful, says Forest Minister Mathiventhan

Published - July 21, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Nagercoil

The Hindu Bureau

M. Mathiventhan, Minister for Forests, at a meeting in Nagercoil on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 

Talks with the workers of Arasu Rubber Corporation were successful as the daily wage for the workers was increased by ₹ 45, making the wage from ₹ 585 to ₹ 630, said Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan.  

Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said that the talks which were going on for over two years years were successful following a meeting with the officials and the representatives of workers’ unions on Sunday.  

In addition, the over kilo weight for the workers was increased from ₹ 7.5 kg to ₹ 8 kg, he said.  

“Festival allowance and funeral allowance given to the workers of the rubber corporation are also increased from ₹ 10,000 to ₹ 15,000,” Mr. Mathiventhan said.  

The amount given by the government to the workers for buying equipment was increased from ₹ 80 to ₹ 120, he said.  

In addition to this, he said that various other demands of the workers like making casual labourers permanent and assuring them of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) were also discussed and those issues would be discussed with the government and resolved soon.  

To protect workers residing in the plantation from wildlife animals, solar fencing would be made, he said.  

To deduct the losses suffered by the corporation, a private external audit company had been appointed, and when then report of the study was released, it would be taken for consideration and the corrections would be made, he added.

To provide compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of people killed by snakes, the government would hold a discussion and decide, Mr. Mathiventhan said.

Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj and Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena, were present.

