Talk on women’s fight for rights and equality

27 November 2020 21:04 IST

Madurai

Kalpana

Kannabiran, professor and Director, Council for Social Development, Hyderabad, delivered Dr. Elizabeth George Memorial Endowment Lecture organised by Lady Doak College through an online platform on Thursday.

A press release from the college said Ms. Kannabiran spoke on the topic, ‘Dignity and autonomy: foundations of self actualisation for women in India.’ She highlighted the narratives of women who challenged patriarchy and caste structures. She elaborated the struggle of women who fought for their rights and equality in India.

She spoke on contributions of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy through self-respect movement for women empowerment. She stressed the relationship between racism and religious beliefs to explain the role of caste in women’s struggle for dignity.

She said many reformers fought against child marriage, Devadasi system and other regressive practices. Ms. Kannabiran highlighted the importance of higher education institutions in transforming the young minds of students.

Principal Christianna Singh talked about Elizabeth George, who was the first principal of Women’s Christian College. She later worked in various positions in Lady Doak College.

There were around 100 participants from across the State.