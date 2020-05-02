Tale of a horse owner and his three horses

Prior to the lockdown, P. Gandhi, 77, and his three horses - Ramu, Lakshmi and Deepa - had a busy schedule. For three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - it was common to see him and his horses at two special schools in the city. As part of their curriculum, the special children used to have horse riding sessions with his horses.

“The special children get excited when they see the horses and some children would even cuddle them. Through these horse-riding sessions, I used to earn ₹5,000 every month. Sometimes, I rented out my horses for weddings and would earn a decent income” he said.

But, with the imposition of lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Gandhi has lost his only means of livelihood.

Along with his 60-year-old wife, he resides at Kattabomman Nagar in Sellur, which currently falls within the containment zone. With a dent in income, Mr. Gandhi said that they were unable to feed the horses- his lifeline.

Fortunately, the district administration came to his rescue and supplied fodder for the horses. “The officials also said that they would supply fodder for the animals regularly till the end of the lockdown period. This has provided some respite as it was disheartening to see our horses starve due to the lockdown,” he said.

However, with the extension of lockdown period, it would be difficult to run the family, he added. “We are currently feeding ourselves with the rice supplied by district administration and through ration shops. But, it would be difficult to sustain for a longer period without any source of income. Also, the interest rates for the money we had borrowed has increased, further worsening the crisis," he said.