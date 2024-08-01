Taking over Manjolai tea estate is legally infeasible, TANTEA tells HC

The Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA) has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the area leased out to Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (BBTC), where Manjolai tea estate is located, cannot be taken over as a 2018 notification declared the entire area a reserve forest.

In a status report, TANTEA submitted that Manjolai, Kakkachi, Nalumukku and Oothu estates fell within the land leased to BBTC by Singampatti Zamin for 99 years in 1929. In 2007, the entire area covering Kalakkad - Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, including the leased lands, were declared a Core or Critical Tiger Habitat. In 2012, the area was declared a tiger sanctuary.

After expiration of the lease agreement, the entire area would come under the control of the Forest Department. Since it was already a designated Core or Critical Tiger Habitat, no further development or commercial activities, including tea cultivation, would be permitted by the State. Legally, it was not feasible for TANTEA to take over the estate even after the lease period, it was submitted.

Further, TANTEA submitted that as per its Memorandum of Associations of 1975, its main objective was to employ and resettle repatriates from Sri Lanka in plantation schemes. Also, TANTEA did not have the financial capacity to take over Manjolai estate in view of continuous loss in the last three decades.

The Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, in its status report, submitted that a 2018 G.O. declared an extent measuring 22,979.19 hectares, including the land measuring 3,388.78 ha of leased area, a reserve forest.

Preserving the core area was critical for the survival and well-being of the entire ecosystem and the reserve forest was a very critical component and catchment area of Tamirabharani. Any disturbance to the ecosystem would have adverse consequences. It was essential to restore the previously leased out land and the ecological balance.

A comprehensive press release was issued by the State on July 28 highlighting the various benefits for the tea plantation workers of the BBTC, it was submitted.

Taking cognisance of the status reports, a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan adjourned hearing on a batch of public interest litigation petitions relating to the estate workers’ issue till August 7.