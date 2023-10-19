Taking into account life threat to witnesses, HC orders trial in murder cases to be conducted on Central Prison premises

October 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account the threat faced by eyewitnesses in two murder cases and the lack of Vulnerable Witness Deposition Complex in Thoothukudi district court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the trial court to conduct the trial in the cases in Palayamkottai Central Prison in Tirunelveli district.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal filed by one Sutherson, an accused. He challenged the order passed by the Special Court for trial of cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Thoothukudi. The trial court had dismissed his bail application. Challenging the same, he filed the appeal seeking the order of the trial court be set aside.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant P. K. Ramkumar, an advocate, had two brothers, P. K. Shivakumar and P. K. Muthukumar, also an advocate. Due to business rivalry, Shivakumar was murdered by a gang in front of Thoothukudi district court in 2019. Thoothukudi police registered a case.

Advocates Ramkumar and Muthukumar objected to the bail pleas filed by the accused. Taking into account that the brothers were intervening in the bail applications, the accused decided to eliminate Muthukumar. In 2023, Muthukumar was hacked to death by a gang in Thoothukudi.

Dismissing the criminal appeal, Justice K. K. Ramakrishnan observed that as on date, all the witnesses in the case were living with ‘fear psychosis’. Under such circumstances, the court was not inclined to grant bail, the court observed. The court took into account that the accused in the cases were involved in a number of heinous offences.

The court also took into account that the atmosphere in the trial court was not conducive. A detailed report filed by the trial court judge stated that the accused were not cooperating in order to complete the trial within the time frame. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, in a report, said that there was threat to the lives of the witnesses.

Taking note of the reports, the court observed that extraordinary circumstances demanded extraordinary remedy. The court directed the trial in the murder cases to be conducted on the Central Prison premises. The court observed that the Supreme Court and various High Courts had justified the trial in prison premises considering various factors like life threat to accused, witnesses and hostile atmosphere.

The court directed the Special Court to dispose of the trial in the murder cases in two months. Adequate arrangements shall be made to conduct the trial on the Central Prison premises, the court directed.

