‘Take stringent action against attackers at toll plaza’

TIRUNELVELI

Functionaries of various outfits here have jointly appealed to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to book cases under stringent sections of law against those who attacked a group of people from Kerala at Nanguneri toll plaza on Sunday.

Led by M. Eranian of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a group of party cadre affiliated to various outfits, submitted a petition seeking action. The petitioners said a gang, reportedly working with the Nanguneri toll plaza, had verbally abused them with clubs, had been booked under ordinary sections instead of invoking punitive sections against the attackers.

When P. Kannappan was the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli range, he, following a similar unpleasant incident, made it mandatory that everyone posted at this toll plaza should get ‘police verification certificate’ before being stationed there for toll collection, he said.

Moreover, everyone should wear identity card while on duty at the toll plaza, he pointed out.

‘Stop work’

A group of residents from Kumaresan Nagar on Thiyagaraja Nagar Extension in ward 19 submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s intervention to stop the ongoing preliminary work on the construction of underground drainage pumping station in their area. The petitioners said a public utility land at the entrance of their area had been allotted for the construction of underground drainage pumping station.

Since the public utility land in the low lying area would usually witness water stagnation during rainy season, the proposed pumping station would make the situation from bad to worse to cause unbearable foul odour and spreading of contagious diseases.