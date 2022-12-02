Take strict action against those who violate Motor Vehicles Rules, says Madras High Court

December 02, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

‘Rules with regard to number plates were framed in order to maintain uniformity and safety standards, but images of political leaders are being used on them’

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Chandrasekar of S. Vellalapatti in Karur district.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Regional Transport Offices functioning across Tamil Nadu to take strict action against those who violate the Motor Vehicles Rules by using images and messages on the number plates of their vehicles.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad directed the RTO officials to conduct regular inspections, seize the vehicles which have images and messages on the number plates and impose fines on the vehicle users who violate the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The court passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Chandrasekar of S. Vellalapatti in Karur district. The petitioner said Rules 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules dealt with the manner in which the number plates on the vehicles should be installed.

The Rules with regard to the number plates were framed in order to maintain uniformity and safety standards. Rule 51 mandated the size of letters and numerals. However, the Rules were not being followed, the petitioner complained.

He said that images of political leaders were being used on the vehicle number plates. He sought a direction to the authorities to take strict action against those vehicle users who violated the Motor Vehicles Rules.

