Take steps to set up District Medical Boards in all districts as per Surrogacy Act, says HC

April 04, 2023 - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to take immediate steps to set up District Medical Boards in all districts in Tamil Nadu as per Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed that members of the Boards need not necessarily be from medical colleges as the Act does not contain such a stipulation. The information about the Boards should be made available at every medical college hospital office. The government is obliged to ensure that appropriate authorities and the members of the District Medical Board are well versed in the norms and procedures. They should be sensitised so that applications are disposed of expeditiously.

Since the Act requires that the intending couple and the surrogate to apply to the Magistrate Court for order concerning parentage and custody of the child to be born through surrogacy, the State Judicial Academy should conduct programmes so that the judicial officers are fully acquainted with the statutory provisions.

The judge observed that the object of traditional marriage is procreation. Modern science has come to the rescue of couples who are unable to beget children due to biological reasons. It is called Assisted Reproductive Technology. Clinics offering such services are colloquially called IVF centres. It is a fact that the mushrooming of such centres and prevalence of unethical practices by a section of professionals led the parliament to enact the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

These Acts mandate a series of procedures to be followed. The couple have to fulfil the age and other criteria to have a child via surrogacy. Commercial surrogacy has been banned. Celebrity couples, particularly super celebrity ones, will sneak through the surrogacy laws and its cumbersome procedures. While the constitutionality of the Act is pending consideration before the Supreme Court, it appears that even those who are eligible under the Act are not able to have their treatment procedures done because the authorities concerned are unaware of the procedures to be followed.

As per the Act, the Central and State governments should have formed National Surrogacy Board and State Surrogacy Boards respectively within 90 days of passing the Acts to regulate these procedures. There is no clarity as to whether such a Board is functional in Tamil Nadu.

The Act specifies that the intending couple should be aged 23-50 years (female) and 26-55 (male) on the day of certification. This means that couples who have already been struggling to have a child for many years and who have to painfully accept that their only way to have a child may be via surrogacy also have the added burden of getting these procedures done before they run out of time to have a baby. So, the procedure to enable them to undergo surrogacy must be fast tracked. Otherwise, the right given by the statute will be frustrated by bureaucratic delay and the intending couple may never be able to have their own biological child, the court observed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a couple seeking a direction to the authorities to issue an eligibility certificate to undergo the surrogacy procedure. The court directed the authorities to consider the application of the couple and dispose of the same on merits within four weeks.