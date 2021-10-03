Take steps to resolve issue, says HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Madurai district administration to take steps to resolve an issue regarding construction of a crematorium between two groups in Vadipatti.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy was hearing a petition filed by R. Amutharaj of Madurai. He sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the construction of a crematorium at the proposed site.

The petitioner said that it could lead to enmity between the two groups in the area. Disposing of the petition, the court observed that merely because there was an enmity between the two groups does not mean the decision to install the facility at the place has to be changed.

The judges observed that the petitioner should address the issue and ensure that the enmity was diffused. The authorities should encourage and ensure that the two groups interact with each other so that the enmity was not fuelled any further, the court said.