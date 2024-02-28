Take steps to remove encroachments from National Highway, HC directs authorities

February 28, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Tangedco to coordinate and take steps to shift electric poles and lines on the margins of a Highway stretch passing through Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, if the same was essential.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by N. S. Ramaraj of Rajapalayam. The petitioner said that the National Highway connects Kollam in Kerala with Tirumangalam in Tamil Nadu. There were encroachments on both sides along the stretch in Rajapalayam.

He sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments and shift electricity poles, transformers and wirelines to the road margins of the highway ensuring free flow of traffic and providing safety to the road users and general public. The authorities submitted that steps were being taken to remove the encroachments on the National Highway.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice G. Ilangovan took note of the submissions made and observed that the shifting of electricity poles and lines would not be easy. The NHAI and Tangedco will have to coordinate and take steps for shifting, if the same was essential.

Notices have been issued to the encroachers. The authorities shall take the proceedings for removal of encroachments to its logical end as expeditiously as possible, the court observed and disposed of the petition.