Take steps to implement Star 3.0 software: HC

November 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Commercial Taxes and Registration Department to take immediate steps to implement Star 3.0 software in place of Star 2.0, the online portal for document registration.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was told by the State that steps were being taken to incorporate Star 3.0 software in which the name search / nominal search could be made while issuing encumbrance certificate. The court directed the authorities to complete the exercise in eight weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by J. Sumathy of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to develop a proper software to re-introduce the system of name search / nominal search for issuing encumbrance certificate.

