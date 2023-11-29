ADVERTISEMENT

Take steps to implement Star 3.0 software: HC

November 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Commercial Taxes and Registration Department to take immediate steps to implement Star 3.0 software in place of Star 2.0, the online portal for document registration.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was told by the State that steps were being taken to incorporate Star 3.0 software in which the name search / nominal search could be made while issuing encumbrance certificate. The court directed the authorities to complete the exercise in eight weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by J. Sumathy of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to develop a proper software to re-introduce the system of name search / nominal search for issuing encumbrance certificate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US